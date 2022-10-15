Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $127.00 at Barclays

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.92.

Allstate Stock Down 1.9 %

Allstate stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.44. 1,837,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,833. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65. Allstate has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

