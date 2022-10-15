Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s 6th Largest Position

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

GOOG traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. 22,624,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,528,736. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

