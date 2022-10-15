Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,210 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,340 ($16.19).

ANTO traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,077.50 ($13.02). The company had a trading volume of 974,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,290.28. The company has a market cap of £10.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,330.25. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 176.12%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

