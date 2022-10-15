Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT Lowered to €29.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.40 ($34.08) to €29.50 ($30.10) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf cut Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aperam from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Bank of America cut Aperam from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aperam from €55.00 ($56.12) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $25.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 162. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. Aperam has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 15.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

