Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down to $40.19

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.19, but opened at $37.73. Appian shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 689 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on APPN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Appian in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Appian Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Appian by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

