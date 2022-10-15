Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,835 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,170 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.72.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.