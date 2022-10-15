Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 621 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EGP opened at $141.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.70.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

