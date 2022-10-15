Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,088 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.94. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.