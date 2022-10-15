Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 753 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Landstar System worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 10.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landstar System Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $144.52 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.