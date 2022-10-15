Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 43,195 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 408.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,195 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

