Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,654 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $422,242,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 344.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,571 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.