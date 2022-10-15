Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,084 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Brigham Minerals worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after buying an additional 1,019,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 219,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 328,529 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 395,412 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

