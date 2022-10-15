Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after acquiring an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 770,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after acquiring an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

Hubbell Stock Performance

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $238.94. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

