Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,654 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $170.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $234.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

