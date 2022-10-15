Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

ACGL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 1,909,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 897,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

