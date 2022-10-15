Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Arcosa worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.49. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ACA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Arcosa Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.