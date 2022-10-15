ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for approximately 22.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of Baidu worth $404,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $6.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. 3,608,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,387. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

