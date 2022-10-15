Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $21.02

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.02, but opened at $19.80. Asana shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 81,422 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Asana by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Asana by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 152,256 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

