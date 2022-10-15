Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 208.0% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlantic American Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

