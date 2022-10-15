Atlantic Securities Trims Block (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $75.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SQ. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.17.

Block Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Block has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $270.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $2,192,670.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,503,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,503,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,099 shares of company stock valued at $26,929,795 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth $654,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Block by 41.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Block by 37.0% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Block by 7.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

