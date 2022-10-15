Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,682 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 123,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 113,023 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,086. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.42 and a twelve month high of 21.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is 17.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

