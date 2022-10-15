Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in September

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Auckland International Airport Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Auckland International Airport has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Auckland International Airport from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

See Also

