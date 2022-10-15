Augur Price Hits $6.58 (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $6.58 or 0.00034395 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $72.40 million and $2.21 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
