Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
Shares of AUSI stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Aura Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.
About Aura Systems
