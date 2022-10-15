Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AUSI stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Aura Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

About Aura Systems

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.