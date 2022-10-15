AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Set at C$25.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price target on AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACQ. Cormark raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.33.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

TSE ACQ traded down C$0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,763. The company has a market cap of C$571.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.70. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$21.19 and a 12 month high of C$48.65.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

