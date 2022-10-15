AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Set at C$25.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price target on AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACQ. Cormark raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.33.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

TSE ACQ traded down C$0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,763. The company has a market cap of C$571.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.70. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$21.19 and a 12 month high of C$48.65.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.