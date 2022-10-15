Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of Avinger stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.59. Avinger has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

