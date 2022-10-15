Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Performance
Shares of Avinger stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.59. Avinger has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.