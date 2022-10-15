Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Up 31.2% in September

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 434,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 5.9 %

AYRWF opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

