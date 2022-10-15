Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Azimut Exploration Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Azimut Exploration from €29.00 ($29.59) to €20.90 ($21.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

