AZZ Inc. (AZZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

AZZ has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 208.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 138.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AZZ in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

