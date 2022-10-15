B. Riley Begins Coverage on Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FDUS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 47,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,279. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 117.69% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.