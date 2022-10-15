Baby Doge Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.97 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $188.50 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,972,718.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

