BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $888.75.

BAE Systems Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $35.26 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

