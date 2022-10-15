Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.79.
Ball Trading Down 3.0 %
BALL traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $47.46. 1,356,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,331. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
