Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 621,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth $206,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
