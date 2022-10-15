Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.04.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 277,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.