Barclays Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €13.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €13.40 ($13.67) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($15.82) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SZU traded down €0.37 ($0.38) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €11.93 ($12.17). 513,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a 52 week high of €15.72 ($16.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.18. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.