Barclays Lowers Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Price Target to €13.40

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.40 ($13.67) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Südzucker from €11.00 ($11.22) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Südzucker Stock Performance

SUEZY remained flat at 7.15 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.67. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of 7.15 and a fifty-two week high of 7.70.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

