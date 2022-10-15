Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 616,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 415,106 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,360,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 275,045 shares during the period. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 222,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

