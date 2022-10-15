Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
