Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.78 ($0.80) on Friday, reaching €75.02 ($76.55). 1,123,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of €74.19 and a 200 day moving average of €76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

