Berenberg Bank Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $470.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from $570.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $566.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $25.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.95. 3,040,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

