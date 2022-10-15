BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

BID Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

BID Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions worldwide. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.