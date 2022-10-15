BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

