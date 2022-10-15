Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1441 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Birchcliff Energy

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

