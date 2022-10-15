Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1441 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 29.94%.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
