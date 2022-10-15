BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $19,144.41 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $19,144.41 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion and approximately $37.96 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002854 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00055242 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00057255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

