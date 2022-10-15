Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.16

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $29.87 million and $156,918.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00286701 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00133737 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00060064 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026725 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.