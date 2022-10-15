Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLBD. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Blue Bird Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 307.6% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after buying an additional 806,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after buying an additional 54,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $15,977,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 522,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

