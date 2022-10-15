boohoo group (LON:BOO) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 36 ($0.43) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 140 ($1.69).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of boohoo group to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 176.44 ($2.13).

Shares of BOO traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 38.74 ($0.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,964,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,347,464. The company has a market capitalization of £491.30 million and a PE ratio of -129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211.71 ($2.56). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.94.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

