Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock traded down $21.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,670.49. 389,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,990. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,868.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,989.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,514.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

