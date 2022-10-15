Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) versus Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Critical Survey

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharps Technology and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Scientific 0 1 12 1 3.00

Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $47.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A Boston Scientific 7.16% 14.58% 7.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharps Technology and Boston Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Scientific $11.89 billion 4.81 $1.04 billion $0.58 68.93

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Sharps Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

