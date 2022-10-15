BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BPT opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 923.28% and a net margin of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $23.81 million for the quarter.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.7031 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 536,900.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 268,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,024,000.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

